Air quality alert issued in Chicago area as index hits ‘unhealthy' levels in some locations

An air quality alert has been issued for much of the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon as Canadian wildfire smoke once again impacts the region's levels.

The Air Pollution Action Day was issued by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency just before 1 p.m. for McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will counties. It remains in effect until midnight Thursday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"A Chicago area 'Air Pollution Action Day' is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) category of the Air Quality Index for multiple days," the National Weather Service wrote in the alert. "Wildfire smoke is expected to continue to have an impact on particulate levels with the daily 24-hour AQI forecast expected to remain in the USG category today and tomorrow."

According to AirNow sensors on the north side of Chicago, including in the Edgewater and Lake View neighborhoods, were registering air quality indexes above 150, putting them at “unhealthy levels," as of Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere in the city air quality was at a slightly lower “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categorization, but that could change as wildfire smoke from Canada begins drifting back down toward the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Under the alert, active children and adults - especially those at higher risks, including people with respiratory diseases like asthma - are being advised to limit time outdoors. Area residents are also urged to reduce pollution levels.

In Wisconsin, state officials also issued an air quality advisory due to the “unhealthy” AQI’s being recorded across a wide swath of the state.

Parts of northwest Indiana will be under an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday, with AQI’s rising as smoke continues to build in.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Residents are being urged to take steps to help improve air quality, including walking, biking, carpooling, or using public transit to limit vehicles on roads. Residents are also being asked to combine errands into a single trip, to avoid refueling their vehicles until after 7 p.m., and to consider rescheduling outdoor activities.