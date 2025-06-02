Chicago AQI: How wildfire smoke is impacting air quality in the Chicago area

Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada will continue to lead to hazy skies in Illinois Monday, with Chicago air quality expected to be impacted, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The smoke, thick at times, began moving into the Chicago area at times last week. Hazy skies due to the wildfires also persisted over the weekend. Early Monday morning skies were still hazy, leading the sun to rise with a deep red hue.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman reported Chicago air quality was good Monday morning. However, later in the afternoon, it was expected to move into the "moderate" category, which is level two of six.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "moderate" air quality, with an air quality index, or AQI, of between 51 and 100, poses a risk to some, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Roman noted light to moderate smoke would begin to move in around 5 p.m.

"Currently things look ok, but thicker smoke will move in in the afternoon hours," Roman said, as wind barbs push the smoke from Canada into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois around 5 p.m.

Smoky and hazy conditions are expected to last into Tuesday morning and afternoon, Roman said.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the 80s, Roman said, with a chance of showers and storms Tuesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Some of those storms could turn strong to severe, Roman said, with gusty winds up to 65 miles-per-hour in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain was expected to linger into the morning commute Wednesday, with heavy downpours and scattered showers into the early afternoon.

By Wednesday evening, the rainy system will move out, Roman said.