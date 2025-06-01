Temperatures will soar to start the new work week, but the big story to finish the weekend will be continued concerns over wildfire smoke over the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the smoke will continue to drift over the area Sunday, with the Air Quality Index indicating Chicago is still at a “moderate” level as of Sunday morning.

That is expected to persist for several days, with smoke potentially growing even thicker over the area on Monday as temperatures soar upward.

As a result, residents who are “unusually sensitive” to particle pollution should take steps to lessen their time outdoors on Sunday, and to limit physical exertion when possible.

Aside from the wildfire smoke, conditions are expected to be partly-to-mostly sunny on Sunday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Cooler readings are possible near Lake Michigan, especially in the northern suburbs, according to forecast models.

Things will get decidedly warmer heading into the new work week, with readings soaring into the upper-80s on Monday under partly-to-mostly sunny skies, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Winds will shift out of the south to help usher in that warmer air, and things will remain on the steamy side heading into Tuesday as well.

Tuesday could see the chance for some scattered showers earlier in the day, but showers and even some thunderstorms could develop on Tuesday evening, according to forecast models.

As a result, most of the Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center, with gusty winds and hail possible with any storms that develop during that time period.

The chance of storms could persist in the forecast Wednesday and even into Thursday, and temperatures are expected to cool down significantly by Thursday, with highs dropping back into the upper-60s and low-70s.

Things will dry out by next weekend, with temperatures likely rising back into the mid-to-upper 70s, according to long-range forecast models.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team throughout the week for updates on air quality and the potential for severe weather, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts sent directly to your device.