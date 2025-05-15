Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field will be delayed due to a threat of severe weather in the area.

According to a spokesperson, the concert will “absolutely not” begin before 9 p.m. on Thursday night due to the potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area.

“We’re monitoring the weather and will continue to share updates,” a spokesperson said.

The iconic artist is bringing her sold-out world tour to Chicago for a trio of shows this week, but the massive production ran into obstacles on Thursday thanks to the weather forecast, as scorching heat led to the threat of strong-to-severe thunderstorms developing in the Chicago area.

Soldier Field officials had said earlier in the day Thursday they were prepared with contingency plans in case of inclement weather.

The line started small, and continued to grow throughout the day ahead of Beyoncé’s first of three nights in Chicago for the Cowboy Carter tour

“Our primary objective is to keep all our guests safe and secure. We have vast experience in handling severe weather on major event days. Our severe weather plans are ready to implement if the need should arise,” officials said.

The entire Chicago area is at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, the third of five levels on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale. All manner of threats are in place, including for tornadoes, large and damaging hail, and wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour in some locations, officials warned.

A series of tornado watches and warnings have already been issued in Wisconsin as the storm system spins toward the Chicago area, with impacts expected in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

