Steve Miller, Journey, Def Leppard's Chicago concert moved up due to severe weather threat

Performances by Steve Miller Band, Journey and Def Leppard, set to take place at Wrigley Field, were shifted Monday evening as the threat of severe weather heightened.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced at 4 p.m. Monday that Steve Miller Band would now begin at 4:30 p.m. "due to weather."

In turn, Journey begins at 5:30 p.m. and Def Leppard at 7:15 p.m.

The groups were set to perform at Wrigley Field in Chicago starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

NotifyChicago: Steve Miller Band at Wrigley Field begins at 430p today due to weather; Journey begins at 530p, Def Leppard at 715p; expect additional traffic.

Tickets for the event indicate the show will go on "rain or shine."

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe storms is eyeing the Chicago area along with extreme heat and a flood watch.

Monday afternoon and evening, the entire Chicago area will be under an "moderate" risk of severe weather, which ranks as a level four out of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale. According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, "all weather hazards" will be at play with any storms that do develop, including destructive winds in excess of 75 miles per hour, two-inch hail and the chance of tornadoes.

Additionally, "torrential" downpours could bring flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. At 6 p.m., much of the Chicago area was scheduled to go under a "flood watch."

By around 4 p.m. storms were expected to roll into far western Illinois, with an isolated storm possible around that time. By between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., storms were expected to reach Chicago's western counties, Roman said.

According to the NWS, the storms will be "fast-moving."

[4:49 PM CDT 7/15/24] The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to a level 4 out of 5 threat for severe weather tonight for most of the area. The main hazards will be potentially widespread damaging to destructive winds and embedded tornadoes. #ILwx #INwx (1/4)

Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., strong-to-severe storms were expected in Chicago, before pushing into northwest Indiana by 10 p.m.

They were expected to dissipate overnight, Roman said, coming to an end around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

A heat advisory was also in effect Monday, with "dangerous" heat and humidity levels expected, especially in counites to the west and southwest where the highest "feels-like" temperatures could reach between 105 and 100 degrees.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," an alert from the National Weather Service said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

According to Roman, dewpoints Monday were expected to be between 70 and 75 degrees.

"A very tropical airmass in place today," Roman said.

According to the NWS, the advisory was scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Monday.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications Monday issued an advisory encouraging residents to be prepared to the heat, with multiple cooling centers opening beginning at 9 a.m.

The storms and excessive heat comes on the heels of destructive storms over the weekend, with thunderstorm and tornado watches. As of 12 p.m. Monday, more than 12,000 Chicago-area ComEd customers remained without power.

A full forecast for the Chicago area this week can be found here.