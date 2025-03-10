A statewide tornado drill is scheduled to take place across Indiana Tuesday morning.

The live test is slated to begin at 9:15 a.m. CT across "most of the state," according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, the test is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, which takes place March 9-15.

The statewide tornado drill will be issued from the NWS offices in Indianapolis and northern Indiana, as well as in Chicago and Louisville and Paducah, Kentucky, which each cover regions in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Indiana Broadcasters Association said they plan to conduct a live code tornado warning test throughout "most of the state," which means a tornado warning test message will be "disseminated via audio and specific area message encoding tones over NWR transmitters serving Indiana." Local television and radio stations may interrupt programming or add a scroll across television screens.

The audio message will emphasize that the tornado warning is a test and text messages from the World Meteorological Organization will repeat the word "test" several times in their message, according to the weather agency.

"The test will not be sent to cellphones via the wireless emergency alert system, although in an actual tornado warning, this system would be used," NWS noted.

If any severe weather develops ahead of the test, however, it will be rescheduled.