Standing water on Chicago-area expressways could impact evening commute

Flooding and standing water on multiple Chicago-area expressways could potentially impact the evening commute for thousands of motorists on Tuesday.

According to Total Traffic, at least three expressways across the area are dealing with flooding issues after showers and thunderstorms moved through the area on Tuesday.

The inbound Eisenhower is seeing standing water in the right lane at Western Avenue, according to officials. Standing water is also being reported in the two left lanes of the outbound Eisenhower at Kostner.

Water is also being reported in the right lanes of the inbound Stevenson Expressway at Damen, according to Total Traffic.

Finally, the Bishop Ford Expressway is seeing standing water in the left lanes of both the inbound and outbound sides at 130th Street.

More heavy rain could potentially fall on the area Tuesday and into Wednesday, leading to additional flooding concerns.