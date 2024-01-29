Springlike conditions coming to Chicago area this week

The Chicago area is going to get a hefty dose of springlike weather in coming days, with an area of high pressure parked over the Midwest.

Before we get there, the Chicago area will see rain showers developing overnight as a clipper system speeds across the region.

Those showers could remain in the area for at least part of the day Tuesday, but temperatures will warm to nearly 40 degrees, above our seasonal average for late January.

After Tuesday, things are going to take a turn for the better in the Chicago area, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies in the forecast for at least a week, according to forecast models.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Temperatures will fluctuate at times in the coming week, but the common theme will be readings in the 40s, with some suburban locations even seeing readings hitting 50 degrees at times.

The powerful high pressure system over the area will remain locked firmly in place, steering a series of storms from the West Coast around the Midwest.

That system shows no sign of being driven out of the region for at least a week, leaving the Chicago area to experience dry and pleasant conditions.