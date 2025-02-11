Some Illinois schools have announced switches to e-learning days or early dismissals as they brace for a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to some locations.

Lyons Elementary School District 103 announced Tuesday they would transition to an e-learning day Wednesday "due to inclement weather." All after-school activities and before or after school care were also canceled.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 said it was implementing an early dismissal schedule for Wednesday "to prioritize the safety of our students and staff."

"While we cannot predict the weather with certainty, the current forecast provides enough data to warrant precautionary measures, and we appreciate your cooperation and patience," the district said in a notice to parents.

As such, school hours will be as follow:

Liberty: 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM

BUGC: 8:05 AM – 11:10 AM

Shabbona: 8:10 AM – 11:10 AM

LeVasseur/Shepard: 8:45 AM – 11:45 AM

There will be no AM or PM pre-k, the district added.

"We understand that this may be a disruption to family schedules, but we hope that providing this information early allows for necessary preparations to be made," the district said in its letter to families. "At this time, we anticipate that school will be in regular session on Thursday, February 13, 2025. As a reminder, we only send out communications if there is a change to the normal school schedule. Since we currently expect a regular school day on Thursday, no additional communication will be sent unless adjustments are necessary..

Superintendent Dr. Adam Ehrman said roads conditions will be assessed after the storm "if any changes to the schedule are needed, we will notify families as soon as possible."

The announcements come as the Chicago area was upgraded from a winter storm watch to a winter weather advisory.

The alert from the National Weather Service, which takes effect Wednesday morning, warns of the potential for anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow across the region.

Heavy, widespread snow was expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday, with the highest totals expected during the afternoon and evening.

"Prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening commute when we expect the highest snowfall rates (potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour at times)," the NWS said.

Sharply reduced visibility, snow-covered roads and treacherous travel were all possible, the NWS warned.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, districts are limited to five E-learning days per year.

Chicago Public Schools has its own set of guidelines for determining schools will close due to weather.

Factors used by the district include:

Air temperature and wind chill

The amount of snow and ice on the ground

The accessibility of buildings and roads

Potential issues with heating/cooling systems or power outages

The ability to transport students safely on buses

Air quality during periods of extreme heat

"Chicago Public Schools’ goal is to always have schools open. We don’t want students to miss valuable learning time and meals they may depend on as part of the school day," the district states on its website. "Therefore, CPS will do everything possible to keep classes in session as long as it is safe for students and staff."

Track an updated list of school closings across the Chicago area here.