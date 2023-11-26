Snowy Sunday expected, with bitter cold expected to start work week

It had been nearly a month since the Chicago area had seen snow, but a fresh blast of wintry weather is expected in coming days, starting with snow showers Sunday morning.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, those light snow showers are expected to persist through the late morning and into the early afternoon hours across the area. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for 2 p.m. for most of northeastern Illinois, including McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties.

Approximately 1-to-2 inches of accumulation are possible with the snowfall, with some locally higher amounts possible in the western and southwest suburbs.

After that snow clears out of the area, temperatures are expected to drop quite a bit, with Monday morning wind chills potentially dipping into the single-digits, according to forecast models.

The highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to be downright frigid, with readings below the freezing mark on both days in the city.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return Wednesday, with highs rising back into the 40s, and the next chance for precipitation won’t arrive until Friday or Saturday, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information and forecasts.