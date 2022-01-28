Snowfall Totals: Over 8 Inches of Snow Hits Parts of Chicago Area

As lake effect snow continues to fall across the Chicago area, some parts of the city and surrounding suburbs saw over 8 inches of snowfall Friday, according to the latest totals.

The National Weather service provided snowfall totals across the Chicago area Friday afternoon, collected from "a variety of sources with varying equipment." Here's the latest:

Skokie: 9 inches (as of 3 p.m.)

Wilmette: 8 inches (as of 10 a.m.)

Jefferson Park, Chicago: 8 inches (as of 11:10 a.m.)

Humboldt Park, Chicago: 7.5 inches (as of noon)

Midway Airport: 7.2 inches (as of 1:30 p.m.)

Harwood Heights: 7.1 inches (as of 10 a.m.)

Lincoln Square, Chicago: 6 inches (as of 11 a.m.)

Evanston: 9 inches (as of 3 p.m.)

Highland Park: 8 inches (as of 8:38 a.m.)

Glencoe: 4.8 inches (as of 9:22 a.m.)

Oak Park: 4.5 inches (as of 6:45 a.m.)

Oak Lawn: 4.3 inches (as of 8 a.m.)

Chicago Ridge: 4.2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

West Ridge, Chicago: 3.6 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Douglas, Chicago: 3.4 inches (as of 7:20 a.m.)

Bridgeview, Chicago: 3.4 inches (as of noon)

O'Hare Airport: 3.3 inches (as of noon)

Elmhurst: 2.3 inches (as of 10:30 a.m.)

Park Ridge: 2.1 inches (as of 7:35 a.m.)

Palos Park: 2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Homewood: 2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

La Grange Park: 2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Highwood: 2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

West Chicago: 1.6 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Homer Glen: 1.5 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Villa Park: 1.2 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Sugar Grove: 1 inch (as of 8:23 a.m.)

Buffalo Grove: 0.9 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Bolingbrook: 0.8 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Palatine: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Glen Ellyn: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Naperville: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Lockport: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Parts of Chicago and central Cook County remained under a winter weather advisory on Friday, after a winter storm warning expired.

According to the National Weather Service, the following cities will be under the advisory until 6 p.m. Friday: Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Oak Park and La Grange.

Bands of lake effect snow will likely continue to fall throughout the afternoon, mainly near the immediate lakeshore and downtown areas, according to the advisory. Snow could accumulate up to 1 to 2 inches.

The areas that are most heavily impacted should expect slippery, snow-covered roads, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes.

Motorists are still advised to use caution, and are reminded that travel issues are still possible due to the hazardous conditions.

For other surrounding areas, the snow moved out by late Friday morning and into the early afternoon, according to forecasters.