Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

People across the Chicago area woke up to snow Sunday morning with some areas seeing close to 5 inches of accumulation.

Portions of Cook and Lake County have reported the highest snowfall totals thus far, while those in southern counties saw just around an inch of snow.

Here are some of the latest totals from across the area, according to the National Weather Service:

Cook County:

Chicago - West Ridge - 4.8 inches

Palatine - 4.5 inches

Oak Park - 4.5 inches

Elk Grove Village - 4.3 inches

Harwood Heights - 3.9 inches

Midway Airport - 3.8 inches

Schaumburg - 3.8 inches

Hoffman Estates - 3.8 inches

Franklin Park - 3.8 inches

O'Hare Airport - 3.7 inches

Park Ridge - 3.6 inches

Mount Prospect - 3.6 inches

LaGrange - 3.5 inches

Barrington - 3.2 inches

Bridgeview - 3 inches

Oak Lawn - 3 inches

Chicago Ridge - 3 inches

Homewood - 3 inches

LaGrange Park - 3 inches

Palos Park - 2.8 inches

Palatine - 2.7 inches

Park Forest - 2.5 inches

Countryside - 2.5 inches

DeKalb County:

Malta – 3.2 inches

DeKalb – 3 inches

Genoa – 2.4 inches

Cortland – 2.3 inches

DuPage County:

West Chicago – 4 inches

Lombard – 3.8 inches

Villa Park – 3.8 inches

Glen Ellyn – 3.7 inches

Elmhurst – 3.7 inches

Lisle – 3.4 inches

Winfield – 3.2 inches

Darien – 3.2 inches

Bolingbrook – 3 inches

Naperville – 3 inches

Aurora – 3 inches

Grundy County:

Minooka – 2.1 inches

Coal City – 1.3 inches

Carbon Hill – 1.3 inches

Morris – 1 inch

Kane County:

Geneva – 3.8 inches

St. Charles – 3.5 inches

Batavia – 3.3 inches

North Aurora – 3.3 inches

Elgin – 3.2 inches

Aurora – 3.2 inches

Maple Park – 3 inches

Campton Hills – 3 inches

Sugar Grove – 2.5 inches

Kankakee County:

Kankakee – 1.2 inches

Bourbonnais – 1 inch

St. Anne – 0.5 inches

Herscher – 0.3 inches

Kendall County:

Oswego – 3 inches

Boulder Hill – 2.5 inches

Plainfield – 2.4 inches

Lake County:

Waukegan – 4 inches

Riverwoods – 3.9 inches

Bannockburn – 3.8 inches

Wadsworth – 3.8 inches

Buffalo Grove – 3.7 inches

Grandwood Park – 3.6 inches

Highwood – 3.6 inches

Fox Lake Hills – 3.5 inches

Forest Lake – 3.3 inches

Mundelein – 3.1 inches

Lake Zurich – 2.9 inches

Lake Forest – 2 inches

LaSalle County:

Mendota – 1 inch

Ottawa – 0.5 inches

Peru – 0.2 inches

LaSalle – 0.1 inches

McHenry County:

Trout Valley – 3.7 inches

Harvard – 3.5 inches

Huntley – 3.5 inches

Bull Valley – 3.2 inches

Algonquin – 3.2 inches

McHenry – 3.2 inches

Woodstock – 3.1 inches

Crystal Lake – 2.8 inches

Will County:

New Lenox – 2.9 inches

Romeoville – 2.9 inches

Lockport – 2.8 inches

Mokena – 2.7 inches

Homer Glen – 2.6 inches

Plainfield – 2.6 inches

Crete – 2.5 inches

Joliet – 2.4 inches

Manhattan – 2.1 inches

Peotone – 1.9 inches

Monee – 1.8 inches

Lakewood Shores – 0.7 inches