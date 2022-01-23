Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

People across the Chicago area woke up to snow Sunday morning with some areas seeing close to 5 inches of accumulation.
Portions of Cook and Lake County have reported the highest snowfall totals thus far, while those in southern counties saw just around an inch of snow.
Here are some of the latest totals from across the area, according to the National Weather Service:
Cook County:
Chicago - West Ridge - 4.8 inches
Palatine - 4.5 inches
Oak Park - 4.5 inches
Elk Grove Village - 4.3 inches
Harwood Heights - 3.9 inches
Midway Airport - 3.8 inches
Schaumburg - 3.8 inches
Hoffman Estates - 3.8 inches
Franklin Park - 3.8 inches
O'Hare Airport - 3.7 inches
Park Ridge - 3.6 inches
Mount Prospect - 3.6 inches
LaGrange - 3.5 inches
Barrington - 3.2 inches
Bridgeview - 3 inches
Oak Lawn - 3 inches
Chicago Ridge - 3 inches
Homewood - 3 inches
LaGrange Park - 3 inches
Palos Park - 2.8 inches
Palatine - 2.7 inches
Park Forest - 2.5 inches
Countryside - 2.5 inches
DeKalb County:
Malta – 3.2 inches
DeKalb – 3 inches
Genoa – 2.4 inches
Cortland – 2.3 inches
DuPage County:
West Chicago – 4 inches
Lombard – 3.8 inches
Villa Park – 3.8 inches
Glen Ellyn – 3.7 inches
Elmhurst – 3.7 inches
Lisle – 3.4 inches
Winfield – 3.2 inches
Darien – 3.2 inches
Bolingbrook – 3 inches
Naperville – 3 inches
Aurora – 3 inches
Grundy County:
Minooka – 2.1 inches
Coal City – 1.3 inches
Carbon Hill – 1.3 inches
Morris – 1 inch
Kane County:
Geneva – 3.8 inches
St. Charles – 3.5 inches
Batavia – 3.3 inches
North Aurora – 3.3 inches
Elgin – 3.2 inches
Aurora – 3.2 inches
Maple Park – 3 inches
Campton Hills – 3 inches
Sugar Grove – 2.5 inches
Kankakee County:
Kankakee – 1.2 inches
Bourbonnais – 1 inch
St. Anne – 0.5 inches
Herscher – 0.3 inches
Kendall County:
Oswego – 3 inches
Boulder Hill – 2.5 inches
Plainfield – 2.4 inches
Lake County:
Waukegan – 4 inches
Riverwoods – 3.9 inches
Bannockburn – 3.8 inches
Wadsworth – 3.8 inches
Buffalo Grove – 3.7 inches
Grandwood Park – 3.6 inches
Highwood – 3.6 inches
Fox Lake Hills – 3.5 inches
Forest Lake – 3.3 inches
Mundelein – 3.1 inches
Lake Zurich – 2.9 inches
Lake Forest – 2 inches
LaSalle County:
Mendota – 1 inch
Ottawa – 0.5 inches
Peru – 0.2 inches
LaSalle – 0.1 inches
McHenry County:
Trout Valley – 3.7 inches
Harvard – 3.5 inches
Huntley – 3.5 inches
Bull Valley – 3.2 inches
Algonquin – 3.2 inches
McHenry – 3.2 inches
Woodstock – 3.1 inches
Crystal Lake – 2.8 inches
Will County:
New Lenox – 2.9 inches
Romeoville – 2.9 inches
Lockport – 2.8 inches
Mokena – 2.7 inches
Homer Glen – 2.6 inches
Plainfield – 2.6 inches
Crete – 2.5 inches
Joliet – 2.4 inches
Manhattan – 2.1 inches
Peotone – 1.9 inches
Monee – 1.8 inches
Lakewood Shores – 0.7 inches