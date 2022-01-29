Snowfall Totals: 10 Inches of Snow Hits Area of Chicago

As a result of heavy lake effect snow hitting parts of the Midwest Thursday into Friday afternoon, some areas in and around Chicago saw over 9 inches of now.

The National Weather service provided snowfall totals across the Chicago area Saturday morning, collected from "a variety of sources with varying equipment." Here's the latest:

Skokie: 9 inches (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Wilmette: 10 inches (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Jefferson Park, Chicago: 8 inches (as of 11:10 a.m. Friday)

Humboldt Park, Chicago: 7.5 inches (as of noon Friday)

Midway Airport: 7.2 inches (as of 1:30 p.m. Friday)

Harwood Heights: 7.1 inches (as of 10 a.m. Friday)

Lincoln Square, Chicago: 6 inches (as of 11 a.m. Friday)

Evanston: 9 inches (as of 3 p.m. Friday)

Highland Park: 8 inches (as of 8:38 a.m. Friday)

Glencoe: 4.8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Oak Park: 7.4 inches (as of 6:55 a.m. Saturday)

Oak Lawn: 4.3 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Chicago Ridge: 4.2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

West Ridge, Chicago: 7.3 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Douglas, Chicago: 3.4 inches (as of 7:20 a.m.)

Bridgeview, Chicago: 3.4 inches (as of noon Friday)

O'Hare Airport: 3.3 inches (as of noon Friday)

Elmhurst: 2.3 inches (as of 10:30 a.m. Friday)

Park Ridge: 2.1 inches (as of 7:35 a.m. Friday)

Palos Park: 3 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Homewood: 2.4 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

La Grange Park: 3 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Highwood: 2 inches (as of 7 a.m. Friday)

West Chicago: 1.6 inches (as of 7 a.m. Friday)

Homer Glen: 1.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Friday)

Villa Park: 2 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Sugar Grove: 1 inch (as of 8:23 a.m. Friday)

Buffalo Grove: 0.9 inches (as of 7 a.m. Friday)

Bolingbrook: 0.8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Palatine: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Saturday)

Glen Ellyn: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Friday)

Naperville: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Friday)

Lockport: 0.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Friday)

Bands of lake effect snow will likely continue to fall throughout the afternoon, mainly near the immediate lakeshore and downtown areas, according to an advisory.

The areas that are most heavily impacted saw slippery, snow-covered roads, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes.

For other surrounding areas, the snow moved out by late Friday morning and into the early afternoon, according to forecasters.