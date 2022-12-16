Snow to Continue Across Chicago Area, But How Much Could You See?

Snow continued to fall across the Chicago area Friday, with more expected heading into the weekend, but how much should you expect?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, not much.

Only minor accumulations are expected in the area, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't pay attention.

Experts warn that the snow could make for slippery travel conditions across area roadways. Drivers will want to plan for extra travel times and "take it slow," according to the National Weather Service.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Scattered snow showers are expected to continue into Saturday morning, with a chance for some light snow Monday night before colder temperatures move in.

Highs will drop into the upper 20s beginning Tuesday and will continue falling into the low 20s Wednesday, according to the forecast so far.

As for whether or not there will be a white Christmas, it's still too early to tell, but history is not on the Chicago area's side.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast models and more information from the NBC 5 Storm Team on our newscasts, or on the NBC Chicago app.