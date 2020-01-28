chicago snow

Snow This Weekend? Enough Already!

It could be five weekends in a row

By Frank Whittaker

A chance of snow is in the forecast again this weekend. 

It’s likely to be only light snow or flurries, but it would be the fifth straight Saturday with measurable snow. 

Yes, that means every Saturday this year.

Here are the official January measurements at O’Hare Airport:

  • Saturday January 4 0.5 inches
  • Saturday January 11 2.1 inches
  • Saturday January 18  Trace of snow
  • Saturday January 25 0.4 inches of snow

We must be close to a record for consecutive snowy weekends, right? Likely not, says NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller.  

In fact, Miller says our overall snow total for January is below average. We’ve had 7.2 inches of snow so far this month at O’Hare Airport. The average for the entire month of January is 9 inches. Last year, we had 12.1 inches of snow.

The good news is a warmup is in the forecast for Monday. And here’s a sure sign that spring is not too far away -- pitchers and catchers for the Cubs and White Sox report to spring training in two weeks.

