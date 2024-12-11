While a coming Arctic air mass will only drop Chicago-area temperatures for a short time, multiple chances of snow also loom in the forecast.

That first chance of snow will arrive on Wednesday afternoon along with a cold front that will bring the coldest air of the season to the Chicago area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Like last week, the Chicago area could be at risk of snow squalls during Wednesday’s weather event, with quick bursts of wind-driven, heavy snow potentially causing significant travel issues in some locations during the afternoon commute.

Prolonged accumulations aren’t expected, but slick travel could continue as temperatures plummet behind the approaching front.

Temperatures will start out in the mid-30s on Wednesday afternoon, but behind gusty northwesterly winds, temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens by the late evening hours, with wind chills dropping below zero.

Overnight wind chills could fall to as much as 10-to-15 degrees below zero, with air temperatures in the single digits as Chicago-area residents wake up Thursday.

Temperatures won’t rebound much on Thursday, with highs in the teens, but another chance of snow will also emerge in the forecast, with some accumulations possible with more widespread snow showers, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Fortunately for area residents, those cold temperatures aren’t expected to last, as highs will rise back into the 30s on Friday and potentially into the 40s on Saturday. The latter day could see rain showers in the area, but those will clear out by the back half of the weekend, with highs still in the low-to-mid 40s on Sunday.

Highs will be back into the upper-40s on Monday before likely dipping back into the upper-30s by Tuesday, according to extended forecast models.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.