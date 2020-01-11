Snow, Sleet And Freezing Rain Descend Upon Chicago Area

Snow, sleet and freezing rain all descended upon Chicago Saturday as part of a major winter storm that created hazardous road conditions and resulted in more than 1,200 canceled flights at Chicago airports.

While the city of Chicago saw sleet, freezing rain and even flooding during the daytime hours, snow was steadily falling by late evening and expected to last five to six hours.

As winter weather moved across the region, the city of Chicago deployed additional plow crews, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation. As of 7:30 p.m., 287 snow vehicles were working to clear and salt streets throughout the city.

ComEd reported that more than 3,000 customers were without power Saturday evening across northern Illinois while the winter storm barrelled down on the region.

A Winter Storm Warning issued early Friday morning for McHenry and DeKalb continues until 3 a.m. Sunday. Around three to six inches of snow are expected in those areas.

A Winter Storm Advisory issued for DuPage, Lake LaSalle, Kane, Kendall and Cook counties in Illinois remains in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Northwest Indiana might experience rain longer and therefore snow less, but it was expected that it will snow longer in northwestern counties in Illinois.

Local law enforcement agencies have issued warnings about reduced visibility on the roads, and only advise drivers to head out if absolutely necessary.

Snow is expected to taper off in the overnight hours into early Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Sunday is expected to be dry all day long, with some flurries possible at night.