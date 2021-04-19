Snow Set to Return to the Chicago Area This Week

It appears winter isn't quite over yet for the Chicago area as a round of spring snow is set to bring potential accumulation to parts of the area.

The week is expected to start out wet with some rain showers developing Monday afternoon, ushering in a cold front that will pave the way for near-freezing temperatures.

Temperature highs Monday, set to reach into the upper-40s and mid-50s, will likely be reached earlier in the day and begin falling through the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday starts off overcast, but likely dry before light rain begins to mix with wet snow for the afternoon hours. Some minor, slushy accumulation will be possible with most areas seeing less than 1 inch, but parts of northwest Indiana could see up to 2 inches.

Temperature highs for the day will reach the mid-30s and low-40s, but they'll continue to drop heading into the evening hours and overnight into Wednesday.

In fact, temperatures early Wednesday morning could reach near record lows, according to Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

The record low for Wednesday morning is 27 degrees, set in 1986 at O'Hare Airport.

The forecast low at O'Hare for Wednesday morning is 28 degrees, as of Monday.

The temperature is well below the average low of 41 degrees.

A Freeze Watch takes effects across the area Tuesday evening warning of sub-freezing temperatures in the upper-20s.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the alert warns.

The watch is expected to continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday, though sub-freezing temperatures could return again Wednesday evening, according to the alert.

Highs Wednesday will likely reach into the mid-40s before returning to the 50s by Thursday, where they'll stay through the weekend.