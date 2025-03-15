Snow possible mere hours after severe thunderstorm outbreak

The Chicago area is notorious for displaying multiple weather seasons in short order, but winter is about to make a brief return this weekend.

An outbreak of severe weather hammered the Chicago area with numerous tornado warnings and powerful thunderstorms on Friday night and into Saturday morning, but just over 24 hours later, a quick burst of wintry weather could impact the region.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the gusty winds that buffeted the area on Friday and Saturday will continue to ease into the evening hours, but will also gradually shift from the south to blowing out of the northwest, ushering in colder air during the overnight hours.

Temperatures are expected to still be in the upper-40s and low-50s Saturday night, but those readings will plummet overnight, dropping to below the freezing mark in most locations.

That will coincide with another round of precipitation that’s expected to swing through on the backside of a low-pressure system. That will start out as rain early Sunday morning, but after daybreak snow showers are likely to impact the Chicago area, with some moderately heavy snowfall at times during the morning.

Thanks to warm ground temperatures, it’s unlikely that much of the snow will stick, but it could still lead to visibility issues and some slick spots on roadways during the morning, according to forecast models.

That snow is expected to move out in the late morning, but breezy conditions will continue, with wind chills likely just below freezing as air temperatures struggle to reach 40 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The change in temperatures will be short-lived, as another warm-up is expected to start arriving on Monday as readings climb back into the mid-to-upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs reaching nearly 70 degrees, but another round of rain on Wednesday will send temperatures dropping back into the 40s for the end of the week.

According to extended forecast models, the following weekend should be warmer, with temps in the mid-to-upper 50s.

