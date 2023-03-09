Snow, Heavy at Times, Could Stick Around Chicago Area Through Friday Morning

Heavy snow is being reported in some of Chicago’s northern suburbs on Thursday night, with scattered snow showers potentially sticking around the region through the Friday morning commute.

According to the latest forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, snow could remain heavy at times in areas north of Interstate 88, with the heaviest accumulations possible close to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

Some early snowfall total reports from McHenry County indicate rough travel conditions, with Bull Valley recording seven inches of accumulation, while Hebron has seen six, according to reports received via social media by the National Weather Service.

Parts of Winnebago County have seen more than four inches of snow, with Rockford Airport reporting 2.6 inches of snow as of 6 p.m.

That snow could continue into the early morning hours, but coverage will become less-widespread as the morning moves along.

Some scattered snow showers will remain in the area through the morning commute, but most of the accumulating snow will fall before the sun rises, according to forecast models.

When all is said and done, 4-to-6 inches of snow could fall in the northern suburbs, with higher totals possible closer to the Wisconsin state line.

Areas to the south of Interstate 88 will likely see lower accumulations.

While the remainder of Friday and most of Saturday will remain dry, more snow could potentially move into the area on Saturday evening, sticking around through most of Sunday morning.

After that, scattered snow showers could still impact parts of the area through Monday morning, with accumulations of two inches possible in the northern suburbs, according to extended forecast models.