Snow could impact commute in Chicago's south suburbs Friday

With cooler weather coming to the Chicago area this week, there is a chance for accumulating snow in areas south of the city on Friday.

According to the latest estimates from the National Weather Service, there is a chance of accumulating snow in LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as in Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana.

There is a smaller chance of accumulating snow in areas south of Interstate 80, including southern DeKalb County, northern LaSalle County, Kendall County and Will County, officials said.

Accumulating snow and slick travel in spots on Friday, particularly near/south of the IL and Kankakee Rivers where 1-3" accums are forecast. Leave extra travel time and prepare for slick travel in spots if you will be driving. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/KHpC4vy71v — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 15, 2024

Estimates currently call for 1-to-3 inches of snow to fall across the area Friday morning and into the early afternoon hours, with the highest likelihood of those accumulations coming south of the Kankakee River.

That snow is expected to move out of the area by the mid-afternoon hours, in time for the evening commute. Some areas will even see partly cloudy skies, though temperatures will be cooler than in previous days, with highs only reaching into the low-to-mid 30s.

After another day of cool temperatures on Saturday, highs will rebound into the 40s on Sunday and then into the 50s by Tuesday before another round of precipitation arrives Wednesday, according to forecast models.