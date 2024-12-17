Snow could impact Chicago-area commute Wednesday

Chicago-area commuters could deal with snow on Wednesday morning, with light accumulations and reduced visibility possible.

The main question centers around the timing of the system’s arrival, with precipitation building into the area during the overnight hours.

According to forecast models, the system should transition to mostly snow by Wednesday morning, and as it does, light accumulations could build on area roadways, with visibility concerns if the snowfall rates are heavy enough.

The main area of concern for snowfall would be in Chicago’s western and northern suburbs, with areas closer to Chicago and in the south suburbs seeing some mixed precipitation or some light snow into the morning hours.

Wednesday’s wintry precipitation will mark the first of several chances of snow in parts of the Chicago area, with the next chance arriving late Thursday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Once again, serious accumulations aren’t expected, but slick roads and limited visibility could still occur.

Lake-effect snow will be the star of the show on Friday and Saturday, with northwest Indiana facing the possibility of snow showers on both days, according to forecast models.

Other parts of the Chicago area could see some snow, especially on Saturday, but things should clear out by late Saturday and into Sunday morning, paving the way for much warmer weather.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs could rise into the low-to-mid-40s across the area, and by the day after Christmas, temperatures could be exceeding 50 degrees as the area seems poised to finish the year with above-average warmth.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.