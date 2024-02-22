Snow, cooler temperatures loom over Chicago forecast

A weather whiplash has the Chicago forecast, with 60-degree temperatures, thunderstorms at the beginning of the week followed by cooler temperatures and snow flurries.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, some parts to the south saw scattered showers and some storms, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. That rain moved out around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, clouds are expected to decrease, making way for partly sunny skies and drier conditions. High temperatures Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still warm for this time of year, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, with highs in the upper 40s along the lake to mid-50s inland.

Friday, temperatures will turn even cooler, Jeanes said -- and snow is back in the forecast.

Overnight, cooler air moves in, Jeanes said. And while a high temperature of 43 degrees late Friday is predicted, they'll fall from there.

Temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to remain in the 30s as a cold front slides down Lake Michigan. By 2 p.m., flurries could move in across the area.

"Some light snow showers possible," Jeanes said.

Temperatures will remain chilly Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s. They'll creep back up Sunday, with highs in the 50s, and more 60-degree readings Monday and Tuesday,