Slight Cooldown With Chance For Showers, Storms Sunday

If you're planning on traveling to or near Chicago Sunday, be sure to bring an umbrella.
Some scattered showers could continue through the morning with a chance for an isolated storm, though a higher chance for rain comes in the evening in areas south and west of the city.
Highs are expected to be a bit cooler to wrap up the weekend, rising into the upper 70s.
By Monday, the sunshine is expected to return, but temperatures are will likely climb rapidly into the mid-to-upper 80s. Humid conditions are also possible for much of the area amid sunny skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday could be warmer, with highs climbing into the low 90s.