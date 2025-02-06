It may look dry out there Chicago, but it's icy, with sheets of ice encasing untreated sidewalks and roadways across the area as a winter weather advisory continues through 6 a.m. for all of Northeastern Illinois.

The icy surfaces come hours after sleet, freezing rain, freezing drizzle and snow fell across the region Wednesday night and overnight, leading to cars spinning off highways and treacherous walking conditions.

"Earlier this morning, cars slid right off the road, hitting trees and fences," NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported, showing videos and photos from the Edens Expressway at Tower Road in the northern suburbs.

Chavarria also warned that parking lots and sidewalks near apartments and homes across the area looked like "ice skating rinks."

Late Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel due to the hazardous conditions.

"There have been numerous accidents on icy roads, some serious," the NWS said, adding that roads that appear clear can in fact be very slippery.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation's "Getting Around Illinois" winter road conditions map, multiple suburbs were seeing areas of icing Thursday, especially in parts to the northwest and southeast including Hoffman Estates, Tinley Park, Joliet, Berwyn and Chicago Heights.

In Mount Prospect, ice could be seen covering roads and cars.

In Chicago, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned residents to "take it slow and don't rush."

"Slick is an understatement this morning on sidewalks and side streets!," the OEMC said.

Slick is an understatement this morning on sidewalks and side streets! Take it slow and don’t rush. pic.twitter.com/VA2UuWx5Dp — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 6, 2025

According to the Emergency Closing Center, several area schools reported closures or delayed starts for Thursday, including District 1 in Momence, City of Hobart Schools, and Tri-creek School Corporation in Lowell. A full list of school closures and delayed starts for the Chicago area can be found here. (NOTE: If you are accessing this link from our app, please go to your mobile browser).

Freezing drizzle may fall at times early Thursday, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, though it will gradually taper off by daybreak. Temperatures were expected to remain below the freezing mark of 32 degrees until at least 8 a.m., which will keep things slick through parts of the morning commute.

"We'll need to wait until we get above freezing for things to thaw," Roman warned. "A little glaze of ice out there could cause havoc on area roadways that are not treated."

[4:24AM CST 2/6]

Due to the freezing rain/freezing drizzle last night & temps remaining near to just < 32° until about 10AM CST, untreated surfaces will remain slick! Be extra cautious when walking & also when driving on any roads that may not have been treated yet. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/YKxuc19DDh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2025

Roman reported ice accumulations in some parts, including Sugar Grove, as high as .14 of an inch At O'Hare International Airport, .13 of an inch of ice was recorded, with .12 of an inch of ice accumulation at Midway International Airport, and a tenth of an inch of ice in Waukegan.

Those totals amounted to flat accumulation between dime and nickel thickness, the NWS said.

"Be careful," Roman said. "It's slick out there."

Between around 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., temperatures will start to climb above freezing, Roman said, leading to improved conditions. High temperatures Thursday afternoon were expected to reach into the upper 30s and low 40s, Roman said.

Winds will also pick up Thursday afternoon, Roman said, with gusts as high as 35 or 40 miles-per-hour, especially overnight.

Friday was expected to be dry, Roman said, though another wintry mix of of sleet and snow could move in by Saturday afternoon.

"We could do it all over again this weekend," Roman said.