Signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and how to address cold weather health issues

As Chicago-area residents face several days of frigid temperatures, experts are offering tips on how to recognize and treat cold-related health conditions.

Two of the most common maladies associated with freezing cold weather are frostbite and hypothermia, both of which can lead to serious health issues, or even death.

Frostbite occurs when skin and underlying tissues freeze, according to Mayo Clinic. A person experiencing frostbite is usually not aware, as their frozen tissue is typically numb, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated.

There are several levels of the condition, most of which require medical intervention.

“Frostnip” is the first stage, and can be treated by rewarming. Symptoms of this malady include cold skin or a feeling of being pricked by needles.

If you experience “frostnip,” it is important to take steps to rewarm the affected areas. Placing skin affected by the malady in warm water is key, but be cautious to not allow the water to become too hot, which can cause damage to the affected area.

Fireplaces or artificial heat sources also should be avoided for rewarming affected limbs and digits, and those afflicted are encouraged not to rub or put pressure on frostnipped fingers or toes.

Given the dangerously cold temperatures expected this week, avoid the risk of frostbite and hypothermia by dressing in layers, covering exposed skin, and limiting time outdoors.



For a list of coldest wind chill observations from earlier this morning: https://t.co/u61rlmjk7W pic.twitter.com/NbCr37No11 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 14, 2024

Superficial frostbite is the next stage of the malady, and this can cause changes in skin color. Skin can also feel warm, indicating a serious concern.

Rewarming skin at this stage can induce stinging, burning and swelling, and patients should immediately seek medical attention if they notice these symptoms.

Full-on frostbite can result in pain, swelling and discharge from the affected areas. Fever can also arise, as can permanent damage to skin, muscle, bone and other tissue.

In addition to frostbite, hypothermia can also set in after prolonged exposure to cold weather. The condition occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Hypothermia, which is typically more serious than frostbite, often occurs at very cold temperatures if a person is wet then chilled.

Symptoms of hypothermia can include intense shivering, slurred speech, drowsiness or loss of coordination, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms needs to be moved to a warm area immediately. Removing wet clothing and warming up with dry layers of blankets or clothing is imperative, and medical attention is also required for these symptoms.