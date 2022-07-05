‘Significant Wind Damage' Possible in Wave of Severe Chicago-Area Storms”: Officials

Two waves of strong-to-severe thunderstorms could potentially impact the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours, but that second wave has forecasters concerned about the potential for ‘significant wind damage’ in some locations.

According to current forecast models, the first wave of storms will begin to fire in the afternoon on Tuesday, moving toward the southeast at 20 miles per hour.

Damaging winds, occasionally in excess of 60 miles per hour, are possible with the storms, along with torrential rainfall that could lead to flash flooding as a result of the slow movement of the system through the region.

The second line of thunderstorms, expected to arrive in the western suburbs in the evening, is expected to move much more quickly toward the southeast at 60 miles per hour, but the National Weather Service says that the line of storms could potentially cause “significant wind damage” in the far western suburbs, including in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There, wind speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour are possible, according to forecast models, and the danger for wind damage will grow in the late evening hours.

Other locations in the area could also see strong-to-severe thunderstorms during that time, with damaging winds and torrential rain once again possible, along with the possibility of hail.