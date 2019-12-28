Showers, Warmer Temperatures on Tap for Chicago Area Saturday

Above-average temperatures remain in the forecast for the Chicago area this weekend, but a cool down is fast approaching and could bring with it a chance for snow as residents prepare to ring in the new year.

Saturday will begin with scattered showers across the area, and some places could see a light wintry mix as well, with fog possible throughout the region.

Once the rain and fog clears out, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon, along with breezy conditions.

Temperatures on Saturday will continue a slow climb throughout the day and into the evening hours, with Chicago not reaching its high temperature in the low 50s until nearly midnight, according to forecast models.

The temperature will continue to rise into Sunday, and Chicago could very well see highs climb into the low 60s by the time all is said and done. More rain is expected to develop on Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, but will ultimately clear out by the noon hour.

After that, temperatures will slowly begin to fall into the mid-30s by the end of the day, and won’t rebound much on Monday, as the high is expected to reach the mid-to-upper 30s.

On New Year’s Eve, the Chicago area could see something that it hasn’t seen in a little while: snow. While accumulations aren’t expected to be substantial, some locations could see up to an inch of snow on Tuesday as residents prepare to ring in the new year.