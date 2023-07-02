Showers and thunderstorms persist in Chicago area Sunday, ending by evening

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area for a good chunk of the day Sunday, with some localized flooding possible before things begin to calm down in the evening hours.

According to current forecast models, those showers and storms will gradually build up during the morning, with some embedded strong thunderstorms that could cause occasional cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours.

There is a possibility of localized flooding in some spots, as well as pooling water on area roadways, according to forecast models and the National Weather Service.

The threats of rain have already caused some alterations to sports schedules in the city, with the Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field moved to 4:05 p.m. because of the weather. NASCAR’s Loop 220 street race, set to take place in Grant Park, was also moved to 4 p.m. because of the conditions.

Thankfully, those showers will slowly decrease through the afternoon, with some clearing expected. The humidity levels will drop as well, giving residents a bit of relief from the muggy conditions of the last few days.

Highs are only expected to reach into the mid-70s on Sunday.

Clouds will continue to decrease overnight and into Monday, leaving residents with a sunny, albeit warmer, day. Highs are expected to reach into the mid-80s through most of the area, though residents along the lake will still only see readings in the 70s.

Humidity will begin to rise again for the Fourth of July holiday, with highs near 90 degrees and sunny skies expected.

Those conditions will be virtually identical Wednesday, though an approaching cold front could bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area. There is a small chance of some severe weather on Wednesday if the front arrives during the afternoon, with forecast models still dialing in those probabilities at this time.

Whenever that front does arrive, temperatures and humidity will drop behind it, leaving the area with highs in the 70s by Thursday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information.