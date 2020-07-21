Showers and Storms Possible Across Chicago Area Tuesday

Showers and storms are likely to return to the Chicago area Tuesday.

Tuesday morning began mostly to partly cloudy, warm and more humid. Isolated showers and storms are possible through mid-afternoon, but more likely late afternoon and evening.

A few of those storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rain, though widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, but cooler along the lakefront.

Showers and storms will taper off and end early for cloudy, mild and muggy overnight hours with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday looks to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm but not as humid in the afternoon. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening but mainly in the southern counties. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A mostly sunny and seasonably warm day awaits on Thursday, with lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s but cooler by the lake.

A low chance of storms returns Friday, but the day will be partly sunny, warmer and more humid otherwise with highs in the mid to upper 80s to kick off the weekend.

Saturday may start with a few showers and storms early but will be otherwise partly sunny, breezy, hot and more humid with highs in the low 90s and the heat index near 100 degrees.

Sunday looks to be partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid once again with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index of 100 to 105 degrees. A chance of isolated storms returns in the late afternoon or evening.