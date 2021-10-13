Showers and Potentially Strong Storms Possible in Chicago Area Wednesday

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected to hit the Chicago area Wednesday.

The weather isn't expected to become severe, but some storms that develop could be strong, with damaging winds.

The first round of wet weather is expected during the afternoon hours, with a second round to follow in the evening- both moving into the area from west to east.

The biggest chance for strong storms comes during the evening.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.

The chance for showers and storms will continue through the remainder of the work week as temperature highs dip into the 60s, but conditions look to brighten up in time for the weekend.