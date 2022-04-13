Severe Weather: Where the Biggest Threat for Damaging Storms Sits in Chicago Area

The Chicago area could see some severe weather Wednesday, but the biggest threat will likely depend on where you live in the region.

Some areas could see storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding and possibly even a brief tornado.

A round of storms is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon, with showers and storms scattered across the area.

The higher risk for severe conditions will likely take place between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., particularly in areas south of Chicago, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman.

The NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center reports the greatest risk for severe weather remains in counties south of the city, including Will and Kankakee in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. In those areas, there's a "slight" risk for severe weather, meaning there's potential for a few strong storms.

The rest of the Chicago area, including the city itself, is under a “marginal” risk of severe weather.

The biggest threat with this system looks to be damaging winds, with gusts of up to 65 mph possible. Winds at those levels are capable of downing trees and power lines.

There's also a threat for heavy rain, large hail and possibly even a brief tornado, particularly for areas south of Interstate 80, which are under the greatest threat.

Showers and storms will gradually come to an end Wednesday evening. Clouds are expected to clear overnight as colder temperatures move in by Thursday morning.

Even after the storms make their way through the area, gusty winds are expected to persist through at least Thursday, along with cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

Highs will drop below their seasonal averages for a period of several days, with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s through at least the start of the new work week.