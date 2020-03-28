Tornado Watch Issued for LaSalle County as Severe Weather Threatens Chicago Area

A Tornado Watch was issued for LaSalle County Saturday as severe weather approaches the Chicago area.

The watch, which also includes Livingston, Lee, Ford and Iroquois counties, remains in effect until 9 p.m.

Showers are likely to persist Saturday ahead of a cold front that threatens to bring severe storms by the evening hours.

The threat for severe weather begins around the 5 p.m. and is likely to continue until midnight Saturday. The National Weather Service warns that some areas could see large hail, strong gusty winds and possibly isolated tornadoes.

While the entire Chicago area is under a threat for severe weather, the biggest threat for tornadoes will likely be "around and southwest of a line from Dixon to Dwight to Watseka," according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts are expected to pick up Saturday evening and through the overnight hours. Gusts are projected to exceed 40 mph, continuing into much of Sunday.

Temperature highs for Saturday are likely to top out in the low 60s, although cooler temperatures are expected near the lake.