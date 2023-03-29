Severe Weather Threatens Chicago Area Friday; Damaging Winds and Tornadoes Possible

The chance for severe storms has increased for parts of the Chicago area Friday as forecasters warn of the possibility of thunderstorms with damaging winds and a threat for potential tornadoes.

"There is increasing potential that a robust storm system will develop across the Plains on Thursday, then track eastward across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes region on Friday," according to the National Weather Service.

While some uncertainty still remains in the lead-up to the system, early predictions from the NBC 5 Storm Team indicate there is potential for severe thunderstorms to develop, with hail, flooding and tornadoes possible amid windy and warmer conditions.

The extent of the severe threat, however, is still evolving.

The timing for the potential storms is believed to be Friday afternoon and evening.

Parts of the region, particularly south and west, are under an "enhanced" risk for severe conditions, while much of the area remains under a "slight risk," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The enhanced risk, the third of five severe weather threat levels, indicates "numerous severe storms are possible." A slight risk, however, means "scattered severe storms are possible."

After the potential for snow on Wednesday, temperatures are set to soar into the mid-60s on Friday before returning to the more seasonal 40s and 50s for the weekend.

While much of the weekend looks to stay dry, there will be a chance for a rain-snow mix early Saturday morning, before skies clear for a partly sunny afternoon.