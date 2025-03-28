Strong to severe thunderstorm chances were in the Chicago weekend weather forecast, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with the potential for damaging wind, hail and even tornadoes.

The severe weather threat, which could change, comes after a stormy Friday morning, with heavy downpours and lightning strikes leading to ground stops at both O'Hare and Midway International Airports.

By Friday afternoon, much of the rainy weather had moved out, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, but winds were expected to pick up, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour through the early evening. Temperatures would be warm, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday, temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s, Jeanes said, with a few showers possible in the afternoon.

By Sunday morning, scattered rain was possible, Jeanes said, with strong to severe storm chances going up later in the afternoon and evening.

Any showers Sunday morning could have an impact whether or not severe storms form later on, Jeanes added.

"Depending on how any rain may set up Sunday morning, that could limit the chance for severe storms to set up late Sunday," Jeanes said. "Keep an eye on that and watch for changes in the forecast.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service said parts south of I-80 Sunday afternoon were at an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level three out of five. Other parts of the Chicago area were at a "slight" risk, which ranks as level two.

Heads up! We are monitoring the potential for severe weather on Sunday, including the potential for damaging hail and wind as well as tornadoes. There is still some uncertainty so be sure to check back for updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/gH7AkF7BYt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 28, 2025

Potential severe weather threats include damaging hail, damaging winds and tornados, the NWS said, though timing and intensity could change.

"Either way, higher chances for thunderstorms and tornadoes downstate," Jeanes said.

Monday will be cooler, Jeanes said, with temperatures in the 40s and a chance of rain mixed with snow showers in the morning.