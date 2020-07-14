Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Wednesday

Wednesday will be another warm day in the Chicago area, but the threat of severe weather looms in the forecast in the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the area on Wednesday, but things could take a turn for the worse in the mid-to-late afternoon as showers and thunderstorms are expected to build into the region, and to become more widespread as the day moves on.

Some of the storms could be severe, with gusty winds and localized flooding possible with the storms. An isolated tornado isn’t out of the question, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the Chicago area is under a “marginal” risk for severe weather, with parts of Kankakee, Grundy and LaSalle counties under a “slight” risk of severe storms.

Areas at the greatest risk of flash flooding are south and east of Interstate 55, according to the National Weather Service.

After the storms move through the area, temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler on Thursday, but a warm-up is on the way, with temperatures moving back into the 90s by Friday. Saturday and Sunday could be even more intense, with highs reaching into the mid-to-upper 90s in some locations.

A chance of thunderstorms could also persist throughout the weekend.