Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps

The Chicago area could be in for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, as a cold front begins to move its way toward the region this week.

According to current forecast models, that cold front will begin to exert influence over the area beginning Tuesday, but showers and thunderstorms are still possible, especially along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, after midnight Tuesday.

Some of those storms could potentially be severe, with a risk of quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

After that disturbance dies down, more showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of the approaching cold front, but the main area of concern for those storms will be in areas to the south and east of Chicago.

In portions of Illinois, including Ford and Iroquois counties, as well as most of northwest Indiana, the risk of severe weather will be highest on Tuesday evening, with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain possible with those storms.

In areas to the east of Interstate 55, isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible, including in Kankakee and Will counties, along with portions of Cook County.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the south suburbs of Chicago listed under a “marginal” risk of severe weather for Tuesday, with areas to the east of that area, including northwest Indiana, under a “slight” risk of severe storms.

Temperatures, climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday, will drop quite a bit Wednesday after the cold front finishes moving through the area. Highs are only expected to reach the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday, but will likely rebound back into the 80s by the end of the week, according to extended forecast models.