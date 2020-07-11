Severe Weather Possible as Showers, Storms Expected Saturday Afternoon

Saturday will begin with warm temperatures, but the threat of severe weather looms in the forecast as a slight cooldown is on the way for the Chicago area.

High temperatures will jump up into the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday, according to forecast models, but that heat and humidity will help provide some fuel to showers and thunderstorms that are expected to develop this afternoon.

The storms are expected to arrive in the late afternoon hours or in the early evening, with the risk for severe weather building as the day progresses. According to the National Forecast Center, the west suburbs will be under a “slight” risk for severe weather, with Chicago and the northern suburbs, along with northwest Indiana, listed under a “marginal” risk for severe weather.

The main threats with any potential storms will be heavy rains, gusty and damaging winds, and hail, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

After those storms begin to clear up in the overnight hours, much cooler temperatures will take hold, and the Chicago area should see some pleasant conditions Sunday, with temperatures barely cracking 80 and the humidity dropping significantly.

That pleasant weather will continue Monday, with slightly warmer high temperatures, but things will begin to warm up again on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with a new chance for showers and thunderstorms also accompanying the warmup, according to forecast models.