Severe Weather Possible as Heat, Humidity Continue to Grip Chicago Area

Thursday will see plenty more heat and humidity in the Chicago area, but the threat of severe weather will also make its way into the forecast, with gusty winds, torrential downpours and hail possible in the evening hours.

The day will start out just like the rest of the week has, with sunny skies and hot and sticky conditions. High temperatures are once again expected to climb into the low-to-mid 90s throughout the area, with heat indices pushing the 100 degree mark.

Brant Miller

As the afternoon wears on, showers and thunderstorms will likely begin to develop and move into the area, with a “slight” risk of severe weather in the forecast, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The rain could linger into the overnight hours, and while things will be less humid on Friday, temperatures will still be into the mid-to-upper 80s for the conclusion of the work week.

Slowly but surely, high temperatures will continue on a downward track through the weekend, with some locations seeing the mercury only rising to around 80 degrees on Sunday.

The long-range forecast does suggest that another surge of heat could make its way into the region by the middle of next week, with a high pressure system potentially keeping that warm air in place for several days.