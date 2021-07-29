Live Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued for Chicago Area

Severe weather is bearing down on the Chicago area after developing in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and watches and warnings are starting to go into effect across the region.

Here is the latest information we have on the storms:

2:15 a.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Chicago, Surrounding Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for a swath of northern Illinois that includes the city of Chicago, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning includes DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties, and will last until 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

As of 2:12 a.m., a line of severe storms were located between Kenosha, Wisconsin and Woodstock, Illinois, with the storms moving toward the southeast at 55 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible with the storms. A wind gust of just under 60 miles per hour was reported near Hebron, according to a local storm report.

1:50 a.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Lake, McHenry Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a new severe thunderstorm warning for parts of McHenry and Lake counties in northeastern Illinois until 3 a.m.

According to the warning, eastern McHenry County and all of Lake County will be included in the warning.

The two counties are in the path of a line of storms that is currently located in Wisconsin, and is moving to the southeast at 50 miles per hour.

The main threat from the storms will be wind gusts, which could measure in excess of 70 miles per hour.

Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove and Crystal Lake are all in the path of the storm system, which is picking up speed as it approaches the Illinois border early Thursday morning.

1:45 a.m.: Line of Strong-to-Severe Storms Approaches Northern Illinois

STRONG WINDS ALMOST TO #Chicago



This entire line of t'storms has a history of 55-70 mph gusts, strong enough to bring down some trees & power lines. It is going to get quite windy and wet anywhere close to Chicago between now and 4pm.#ILwx @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/A2BlVxG1uO — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) July 29, 2021

1:35 a.m.: Tornado Warning Issued for Several Wisconsin Counties

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha counties until 2:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Milwaukee WI, Racine WI, Waukesha WI until 2:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/a1iGq1o4FG — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 29, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, a thunderstorm cell has been exhibiting radar-indicated rotation that is consistent with a tornado. Residents are urged to get to basements or an interior room of their homes immediately.

1:26 a.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Winnebago, McHenry Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Winnebago, McHenry and Boone counties until 2:45 a.m.

According to the warning, all of Winnebago County is included, along with western McHenry County and all of Boone County.

As of 1:23 a.m., the storms were located along a line extending from Monticello to Whitewater, moving to the southeast at 40 miles per hour.

The storms are packing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, which can cause tree damage, as well as damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

1:20 a.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Large Chunks of Wisconsin

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for most of southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, until 2:45 a.m.

The warning also includes Milwaukee, Walworth, Rock, Racine, Waukesha, Dane and Jefferson counties, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 1:16 a.m., a line of severe thunderstorms were located on a line extending from Slinger to Jefferson and to Brooklyn, moving toward the southeast at 45 miles per hour.

The storms are packing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, according to the warning. Tree damage is expected, along with damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

1 a.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Chicago Area

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of northeast Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana, as showers and thunderstorms begin to approach the region after developing in Wisconsin.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch is now in effect for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The watch will be in effect until 8 a.m. Central time.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible with the storms, as will isolated ping-pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour.

11:30 p.m.: Severe Storms, Gusty Winds and Torrential Rains Possible in NE Illinois, NW Indiana

The storms, located in central Wisconsin as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, will slowly move their way to the south and southeast, but will begin to pick up speed as they approach the state line, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Those storms are already sparking severe thunderstorm warnings in Wisconsin, and some have exhibited some radar-indicated rotation.

The storms are packing heavy rains, gusty winds, small hail, and will come into the area with a limited chance for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

It appears that the storms will move across the Illinois state line around 2 a.m., and will move their way through the western suburbs and potentially the city of Chicago itself.

10:15 p.m. ComEd Positions Equipment, Additional Crews as Severe Weather Threatens Illinois

ComEd is activating its Emergency Operations Center and is positioning equipment and crews to deal with potential power outages ahead of severe weather that could impact parts of northern Illinois Wednesday night and into Thursday.

In a press release, the utility company announced that it would work to place equipment in potentially-impacted areas, and would put additional crews on standby ahead of the forecasted storms, which could pack gusty winds in excess of 50 miles per hour and frequent lightning.

Those storms, developing in Minnesota and Wisconsin, have the potential to sweep to the southeast on Wednesday night, impacting the northern suburbs of Chicago and areas along the shores of Lake Michigan before moving down toward northwest Indiana.

Gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, according to a hazardous weather alert from the National Weather Service.