Severe weather could threaten Chicago area with storms possible Wednesday

While most of the focus for the coming week has been on the extreme heat facing the Chicago area, a threat of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, is also emerging for a midweek arrival.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, parts of northern Indiana are at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Wednesday. While that is largely outside of the NBC 5 viewing area, part of the state is at a “slight risk,” including counties in the NBC 5 viewing area.

Parts of northeastern Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, are also at a “slight risk,” the second of five categories of severe weather probability.

Other parts of northern Illinois are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, including DeKalb and LaSalle counties.

The main threats with any storms that develop would be gusty winds and hail, according to forecasters. There is a chance of tornadoes in northern Indiana, but those would likely stay away from the NBC 5 viewing area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day tomorrow beginning in the early morning. A few of these storms may become strong to severe. Temperatures will stair step up over the next few days reaching as high as the middle to upper 90s on Friday pic.twitter.com/h1ATOhSXlo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 25, 2023

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper-80s and low-to-mid 90s across the area Wednesday, and things will continue to get hotter into Thursday and Friday, with highs in some locations approaching the upper-90s.

Heat indices will likely climb above 100 degrees, with chances of storms once again entering the forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Relief could finally emerge in the forecast by Sunday, with lower humidity and temperatures possible as the weekend wraps up.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information and weather forecasts.