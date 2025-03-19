Severe storms, snow both possible in Chicago forecast this week

Chicago’s forecast contains a taste of multiple seasons on Wednesday and into Thursday, with severe thunderstorms and snow both possible.

Things will start on a bit of a quieter note Wednesday as wind gusts out of the south begin to pick up, but the first chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the forecast during the morning hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As the day wears on, wind gusts out of the south will continue to gain strength, with some gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour possible.

What’s more, according to the Storm Prediction Center, virtually the entire Chicago area is under a “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of five levels used by the SPC to determine the likelihood of a severe storm hitting within a 25-mile radius of a given location.

The main threats with the storms could be damaging winds, though damaging hail is also possible if supercell thunderstorms develop Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening.

Isolated tornadoes also cannot be ruled out, according to the SPC.

After the storm chance begins to recede, rain is expected to continue into the evening hours, and as temperatures drop that rain could transition into wet snow, causing travel issues overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

What’s more, wind gusts will shift out of the northwest, gusting up to 45 miles per hour. That will help to keep temperatures on the cool side Thursday, with readings in the low-to-mid 40s after snow tapers off.

Friday will see temps warm back into the upper-50s or even the low-60s, but another front will pass through, cooling temps to around their seasonal averages for the weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.