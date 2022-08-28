Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Northern, Western Chicago Suburbs

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Chicago’s northern and western suburbs, with a “marginal” risk of strong-to-severe storms hitting the region this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers a large swath of northern and northwestern Illinois, and includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties in the Chicago area.

The watch also includes parts of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

It will remain in effect through 7 p.m.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of northern Illinois is currently under a “marginal risk” of severe weather on Sunday. The expectation is that any storms that develop could potentially pack gusty winds and heavy rain, with frequent lightning also expected with the storms.

Wind gusts could potentially reach 70 miles per hour in some locations, officials said. Half-inch diameter hail is also possible with the storms.

Officials say that the likely arrival time of storms could be anywhere from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, with areas to the west and north of Chicago potentially bearing the brunt of any severe weather outbreak.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just after 2 p.m. in Ogle County on a storm that was producing gusty winds and low-level rotation, indicating that a tornado was potentially a threat within the cell. No tornado warning has been issued thus far, however.

The storms are expected to weaken later in the evening, but scattered storms and showers could potentially impact the entire Chicago area for the remainder of the day Sunday before clearing out around midnight.

Another chance of strong-to-severe storms exists on Monday, with the SPC once again putting the Chicago area under the “marginal” risk category.

After a cold front moves through the area late Monday, the weather is expected to quiet down considerably for the remainder of the week, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s expected through the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

