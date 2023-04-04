Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Much of Chicago Area; Multiple Rounds of Storms Possible

Much of the Chicago area is under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday as the first of multiple waves of storms could soon move in.

The watch, which is in effect until 3 p.m., includes Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties in Illinois as well as Lake County in Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northwestern LaSalle County until 11:45 a.m. CT and north central LaSalle County until 12:15 p.m. There, a dangerous storm system had started moving in, prompting forecasters to urge residents to "take cover."

Another warning was issued for western Kendall, northern LaSalle and southern DeKalb counties until 1 p.m.

[11:35 AM CDT Tuesday 4/4/2023]

Take note that this is dangerous storm moving into western LaSalle County & points east, capable of producing destructive wind gusts to 80 mph and 2 inch diameter hail! Take cover away from windows if you're in the path of this storm! #ILwx https://t.co/3cGitxZXnO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 4, 2023

According the National Weather Service, severe storms are possible during the late morning and afternoon hours, particularly north of Interstate 88.

"A few could be severe with a threat for damaging hail capable of denting cars and siding," the NWS said in an alert.

A second round of severe weather could potentially set up for late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, though "there remains considerable uncertainty" surrounding whether or not this round will in fact develop. If they do, "all modes of severe weather would be possible," particularly in northern and western portions of the area.

TUESDAY: Several rounds of rain/storms this morning, afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Best chance for severe storms ("IF" they develop) Late afternoon - evening. 4pm-10pm pic.twitter.com/lRvUFZWDSV — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) April 4, 2023

The threat comes after severe weather tore through the Chicago area Friday, bringing wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour and at least a dozen tornadoes to the region.

Just like Friday’s storms, the main threats with a potential outbreak Tuesday would be damaging hail and wind gusts, along with a chance of isolated tornadoes.

But unlike Friday, the threat for severe weather hinges on a "cap" of warm air.

According to the NWS, if the "cap" of warm air is strong enough, it could prevent any storms from developing at all. If it weakens enough to allow thunderstorms, "they will quickly become severe."

Here is a look at some of the specific uncertainties we have regarding Tuesday’s severe potential. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/YfSVZGqPvt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 3, 2023

Those storms could then be capable of producing "destructive hail" and possibly more tornadoes, with the potential for "extensive damage."

Storms will again be possible Wednesday morning, some of which could become severe as a cold front pushes into the region.

The threat for strong to potentially severe conditions will likely be between 6 a.m. and noon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As the storms move through, temperatures will quickly fall. Highs by Thursday will sit in the 40s.

