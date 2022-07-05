Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Chicago Area With Multiple Waves of Storms Possible

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the Chicago area on Tuesday night, with storms potentially bringing damaging winds and heavy rains to the region.

The watch, which will remain in effect through midnight, includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the main threat from the storms will be damaging winds, with some gusts potentially exceeding 75 miles per hour in the second wave of storms, which are expected to arrive after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rains are also possible with both waves of storms, which could potentially lead to flooding in areas already heavily saturated by rainfall that occurred on Monday.

The first wave of storms is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and to move slowly through the region in a southeasterly-direction at approximately 20 miles per hour.

The storms are expected to mostly impact the northern suburbs of Chicago, but could also impact the city itself as they head toward northwest Indiana.

The second wave of storms is expected to arrive after 8 p.m., and could potentially move through a lot faster, moving toward the southeast at approximately 50 miles per hour.

The main threat with those storms will be gusty winds after 10 p.m., with gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour possible, according to officials. That could cause significant tree and power line damage in impacted areas, with most of that damage expected to occur to the west and southwest of the city of Chicago.

Torrential rainfall could also lead to flooding as the storms move through, officials said.