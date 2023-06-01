‘Pulse-Like Storms' Hit Chicago Area, Bringing Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds

Thunderstorms are firing across the Chicago area on Thursday, with intermittent bursts of heavy rain and gusty winds.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning for east-central Lake County was allowed to expire, but other storms could continue firing through the early evening hours.

The National Weather Service says the weather pattern is favorable for “pulse-like storms," which could continue to fire through the evening, producing soaking downpours and frequent lightning strikes.

The term "pulse-like" reflects that the storms will cause severe weather in short bursts, quickly diminishing in strength and then re-firing again, according to NWS officials.

Small hail cannot be ruled out, nor can gusty winds.

Several storms have already been reported near O’Hare airport and other parts of the Chicago area.