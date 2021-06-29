Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in Iroquois, Newton Counties

A line of thunderstorms has spawned a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Iroquois and Newton counties Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, eastern Iroquois County in Illinois and southern Newton County in Indiana are affected by the warning, along with western Benton County.

Authorities say the storms are packing 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

The storm cell was located near Kentland, Indiana at approximately 4:15 p.m., and was moving toward the east at 30 miles per hour.

Torrential rain is also occurring with the storm, and could lead to flash flooding.