Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for LaPorte County, Indiana

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for LaPorte County, Indiana, Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., a thunderstorm was located over New Buffalo, Michigan, approximately eight miles northeast of Michigan City, moving east at 30 miles per hour, forecasters said.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail were possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Berrien County, Michigan and St. Joseph County, Indiana.