Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Lake County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake County, Illinois, alerting of possible 60 mile per hour wind gusts Sunday evening.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, remains in effect until 7:45 p.m. According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms were located along a line from near Wind Point to near Yorkville to near Wheatland to Walworth, moving southeast at 55 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible, forecasters said, noting people should expect damage to roofs, siding and trees. The warning initially included McHenry County, but before 7:30 p.m., that portion of the warning was canceled.

A separate severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, but canceled as of 7:15.