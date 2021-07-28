Severe Storms, Wind Gusts in Excess of 75 MPH Possible in NE Illinois, NW Indiana

The Chicago area could see an outbreak of severe weather late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with wind gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour possible as a storm system is expected to sweep into the region.

The exact track of that storm is still unclear. The storms are expected to develop in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening hours, then will sweep to the east-southeast in the late evening and overnight hours.

The track of the storms will likely carry it over areas along Lake Michigan in northeast Illinois, and will likely move into northwest Indiana, packing heavy rains, gusty winds, small hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

As for which areas will be hit the hardest, forecasters aren’t sure. A lot will depend on the exact path of the storms, which could end up swinging slightly to the west and hammering a large portion of the Chicago area, or could swing to the east and end up over Lake Michigan before moving back over land in northwest Indiana.

The storms will likely hit the area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., with winds of up to 75 miles per hour, half-dollar size-hail, and localized flooding all possible.

On Thursday, the risk of showers and storms will move toward the south, especially areas south of Interstate 80. There is a possibility of severe weather developing in those areas, but the risk appears to be low at this time.

Dangerous swim conditions are also expected on Lake Michigan beaches, as the high winds are expected to churn up waves and cause rip currents.

Temperatures are expected to cool to more seasonable levels by Friday, with highs only expected to reach the 70s or perhaps the low-80s in most locations.